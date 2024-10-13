Montis Financial LLC Sells 203 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montis Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 41.3% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Walt Disney by 555.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 810,923 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

