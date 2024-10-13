Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $131.74 Million (MOODENG)

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a total market capitalization of $131.74 million and approximately $84.97 million worth of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00254148 BTC.

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Token Profile

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s total supply is 989,971,791 tokens. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official Twitter account is @moodengsol. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official website is www.moodengsol.com.

Buying and Selling Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)

According to CryptoCompare, “Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a current supply of 989,971,791.17. The last known price of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) is 0.14251355 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $88,927,868.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moodengsol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.