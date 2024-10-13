MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 492 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

