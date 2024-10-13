MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,519 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 2.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BOND stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.00.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

