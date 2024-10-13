MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,539,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.4 %

ORLY opened at $1,187.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,133.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,076.33. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,190.32.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,166.79.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

