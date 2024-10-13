MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in nVent Electric by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 6.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in nVent Electric by 85.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 116,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,633 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in nVent Electric by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,099,000 after buying an additional 46,748 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,832.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

