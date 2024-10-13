Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.42. Approximately 5,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 22,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 million, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.