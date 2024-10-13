Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NHTC opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 million, a PE ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

