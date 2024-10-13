Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

