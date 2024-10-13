Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $2.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKTR. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 63.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $99,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.64% and a negative net margin of 190.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

