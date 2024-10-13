Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 35.5% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 549,987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $334,024,000 after acquiring an additional 220,854 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $722.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $686.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.33. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $736.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.79.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

