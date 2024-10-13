Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

NHS opened at $8.33 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

