Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
NHS opened at $8.33 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.67.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
