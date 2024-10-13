Neutrino USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.59 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $1.59 million and $2,628.16 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino Index (XTN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Neutrino Index has a current supply of 408,891,338 with 51,980,734.056544 in circulation. The last known price of Neutrino Index is 0.02039447 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $778.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neutrino.at/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

