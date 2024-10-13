Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $8.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

