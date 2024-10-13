Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Newmont by 296.0% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $49,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,084 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,372,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,460,000 after buying an additional 1,088,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. UBS Group upped their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,422,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

