NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) vs. Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Critical Review

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

NewtekOne has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NewtekOne and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewtekOne 14.94% 18.99% 2.96% Banc of California -21.99% 2.12% 0.17%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. NewtekOne pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California pays out -12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NewtekOne and Banc of California, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewtekOne 0 3 0 0 2.00 Banc of California 0 5 5 0 2.50

NewtekOne presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.84%. Banc of California has a consensus target price of $16.45, suggesting a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Banc of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than NewtekOne.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NewtekOne and Banc of California”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewtekOne $271.46 million 1.24 $47.33 million $1.72 7.53 Banc of California $429.87 million 5.30 -$1.90 billion ($3.33) -4.35

NewtekOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banc of California. Banc of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of NewtekOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans. It is also involved in the provision of electronic payment processing services comprising credit and debit card processing services, check approval services, processing equipment, and software, as well as cloud-based Point of Sale systems for a various restaurant, retail, assisted living, taxi cabs, parks, and golf course businesses. In addition, it offers wholesale brokerage insurance agency services; and payroll management, and related payment and tax reporting services to independent business owners. Further, the company provides website hosting, dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, web design and development, internet marketing, ecommerce, data storage, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients as well as SMBs. The company was formerly known as Newtek Business Services Corp. and changed its name to NewtekOne, Inc. in January 2023. NewtekOne, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, construction, refinancing, renovation, and on-going operation of commercial real estate properties; commercial real estate mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, and real estate construction and land loans; commercial loans and leases, such as equipment finance, other asset-based, venture capital, secured business, warehouse, and other lending services; small business administration loans; and consumer loans comprising personal, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company offers international banking, multi-state deposit, and asset and investment management services, as well as cash and treasury management services; and online, mobile, remote deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves small and middle-market businesses, venture capital firms, non-profit organizations, business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.