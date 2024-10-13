NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Up 32.2% in September

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,887,200 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 1,427,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXDCF remained flat at $11.75 during trading on Friday. NEXTDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

NEXTDC Limited develops and operates data centers in Australia. The company offers Data Centre colocation solutions, such as rackspaces, cages and suites, rack spaces, private cages, private suites, high performance computing, remote hands, and amenities; mission critical spaces; data centre migration and relocation; e-waste recycling, IT asset destruction and disposal, and carbon neutral solutions; build-to-suit and wholesale data center solutions; disaster recovery and business continuity solutions; security and compliance solutions; and edge data centers.

