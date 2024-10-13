NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the September 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NextSource Materials Stock Performance

NSRCF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 46,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,961. NextSource Materials has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.15.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

