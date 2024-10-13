NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the September 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NextSource Materials Stock Performance
NSRCF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 46,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,961. NextSource Materials has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.15.
NextSource Materials Company Profile
