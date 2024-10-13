Nexum (NEXM) 1-Day Volume Hits $9,857.16

Nexum (NEXM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Nexum has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $9,857.16 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexum alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00253697 BTC.

Nexum Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nexum has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nexum is 0.00977335 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $16,425.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexum.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.