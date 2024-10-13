Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.58, but opened at $96.69. Nicolet Bankshares shares last traded at $96.41, with a volume of 1,649 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average of $87.06.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.18. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 15,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $1,457,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,075.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 5,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $487,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,218 shares in the company, valued at $8,109,594.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,003 shares of company stock worth $3,727,087 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $483,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 89.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

