NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Decreased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $533,533,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in NIKE by 612.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after buying an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,623,000 after buying an additional 2,775,510 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $204,681,000 after buying an additional 1,576,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 351.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $150,101,000 after buying an additional 1,550,611 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

