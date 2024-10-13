Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Nkarta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NKTX

Nkarta Stock Up 4.9 %

Nkarta stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nkarta will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nkarta

In other news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $27,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,819 shares in the company, valued at $830,552. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,018,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,504,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.