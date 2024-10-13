Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth $1,240,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 46.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 33,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 31,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 98.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 867,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 62.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

