Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOMD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.21 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 6.79%. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

