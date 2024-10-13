Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Acquires 328 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 0.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

DE stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.08. 653,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.44. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.