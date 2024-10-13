Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Visa by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $1,468,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,043,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $286,885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of V traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.84. 4,746,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,829. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $508.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.