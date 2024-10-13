Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $360,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 821.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.99.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.97. 2,705,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,652. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day moving average is $113.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.