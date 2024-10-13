Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 8,566 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,566 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 0.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,031,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,349,000 after buying an additional 125,095 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Barclays assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.05. 1,113,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $232.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

