Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.28. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 12,487 shares trading hands.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 718.36% and a negative net margin of 81.41%. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

