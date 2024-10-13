Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.28. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 12,487 shares trading hands.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 718.36% and a negative net margin of 81.41%. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

