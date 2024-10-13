Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Novanta worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,860,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,007,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,836,000 after purchasing an additional 79,718 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,908,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 960,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Novanta by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 958,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total transaction of $636,876.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,954,110.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,323. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.02. 197,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.83 and its 200-day moving average is $168.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 1.28. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.12.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $235.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

