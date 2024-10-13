Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.56 and last traded at $119.89. 1,601,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,310,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $538.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.02.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,516,000 after buying an additional 1,593,303 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34,472.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 691,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,696,000 after acquiring an additional 689,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

