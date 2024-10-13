NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTN opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.76.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
