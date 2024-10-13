Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

