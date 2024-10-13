Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In related news, insider Albin F. Moschner sold 20,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $117,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

