Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
