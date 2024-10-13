Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

