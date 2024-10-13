Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE NXJ opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $13.13.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
