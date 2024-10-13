Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.05 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 118,886 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $998,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Oatly Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,603,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 834,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

OTLY stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

