Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.28. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

