Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $428.73 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $429.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.92.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

