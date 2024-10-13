Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

