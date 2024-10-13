Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 102.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 71.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 11,176.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley raised Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

