Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 1,072,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,385,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

OKLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

