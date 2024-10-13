Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

