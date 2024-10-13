Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OMCL. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised Omnicell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.65, a PEG ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Omnicell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Omnicell by 3.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 78.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Omnicell by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

