Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 202,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after buying an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,202. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONTO opened at $217.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.66. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

