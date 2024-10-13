Optimism (OP) Price Hits $1.70

Optimism (OP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Optimism has a market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $105.46 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002705 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

About Optimism

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,070,491 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimism and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Optimism platform. Optimism has a current supply of 4,294,967,296 with 1,255,070,491 in circulation. The last known price of Optimism is 1.69727995 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 579 active market(s) with $108,986,803.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.optimism.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

