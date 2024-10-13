Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 2.6% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 45,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.77. 5,869,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,534,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.84.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

