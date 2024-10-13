Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. makes up 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Organon & Co. worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,789,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,849,000 after buying an additional 192,613 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 47.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,610,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,940 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 26.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,970,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,563,000 after purchasing an additional 841,518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after purchasing an additional 988,336 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,421,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,829,000 after purchasing an additional 216,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 840.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.