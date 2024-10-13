Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

