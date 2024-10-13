Osaka Protocol Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (OSAK)

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Osaka Protocol has a market capitalization of $247.02 million and $776,635.50 worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Osaka Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Osaka Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Osaka Protocol

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,869,738,630,302 tokens. Osaka Protocol’s official website is osaka.win. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Osaka Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000035 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $888,210.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osaka Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osaka Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osaka Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

